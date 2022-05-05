Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGEAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.