Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.78.

Shares of COIN opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $226.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

