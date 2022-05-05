Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 570.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 407,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,735. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.