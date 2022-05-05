Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

