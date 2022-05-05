Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.92. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 979,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $573,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

