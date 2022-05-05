Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

