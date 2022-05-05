Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,945 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

