ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 199,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

