Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,478.57.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$43.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,977.87. 23,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,160.92. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 80.8899978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

