Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,424. Constellium has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 605.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Constellium by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Constellium by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 137,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.