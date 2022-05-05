ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,582,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,882,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.39. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In related news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $140,710.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 828,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 690,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

