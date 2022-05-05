Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,307. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.