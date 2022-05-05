ContourGlobal’s (GLO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ContourGlobal (LON:GLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on the stock.

GLO stock opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39. ContourGlobal has a 1-year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.99 ($2.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. This represents a yield of 1.78%. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

