Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.08. Approximately 110,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 627,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

