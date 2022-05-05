Convergence (CONV) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Convergence (CONV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $681,996.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029527 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

