CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $12.00. CoreCivic shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 11,265 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

