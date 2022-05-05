CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $12.00. CoreCivic shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 11,265 shares changing hands.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.84.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.