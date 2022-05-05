Cormark Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Cormark reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.86.
Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
