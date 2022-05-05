Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) & PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Financial Survey

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -1.71% 8.61% 2.69%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cosmos and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.48%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than Cosmos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos and PetIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetIQ $932.53 million 0.63 -$15.97 million ($0.54) -36.98

Cosmos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of PetIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PetIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PetIQ beats Cosmos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and e-commerce market place. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes, as well as has distribution centers in Greece, and the United Kingdom; and warehousing facility. It serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at 2,900 community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers across 42 states, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It operates through approximately 60,000 points of distribution across veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

