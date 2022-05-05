Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Coty has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

