Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Cover Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Cover Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies Inc engages in the development and commercialization of industrial products and solutions technologies for the processing and production of magnesium metal and related compounds, by-products, and co-products from serpentinite tailings. It also provides disinfectant and cleaning solutions.

