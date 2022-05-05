Cowen Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,412. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.