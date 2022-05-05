Cowen Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,412. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

