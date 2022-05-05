Cowen Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.03. 117,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

