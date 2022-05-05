Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $210.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $171.53 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

