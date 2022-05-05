Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $329.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.