Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €174.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($208.42) to €191.00 ($201.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.
HVRRY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92.
Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
