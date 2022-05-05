Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €174.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($208.42) to €191.00 ($201.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

HVRRY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

