Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $256.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.71.

ROK opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $210.62 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.28.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 140,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

