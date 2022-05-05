Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Holdings Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

