Critical Contrast: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metromile and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Safety Insurance Group 14.77% 11.56% 5.03%

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Metromile and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 311.36%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.34 -$216.46 million ($2.91) -0.38 Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.45 $130.71 million $8.69 10.03

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Metromile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

