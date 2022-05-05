Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs updated its FY22 guidance to $10.05-10.65 EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. Crocs has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

