Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

CCRN stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,416. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $687.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

