CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.44 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

