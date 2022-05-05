CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $38.44. 78,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.