CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.77. 185,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

