CSM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 886,066 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,274,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 51,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,020. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

