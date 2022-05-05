CSM Advisors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $118.02. 22,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

