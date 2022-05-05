CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.75

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 288101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

