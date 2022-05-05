Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

