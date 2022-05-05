Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Shares of CW stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.50. 381,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,615. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

