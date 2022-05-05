Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,615. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

