CUTcoin Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $110.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002157 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00161904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00342358 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,616,162 coins and its circulating supply is 159,616,162 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

