CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 334,600 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.53.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 62.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

