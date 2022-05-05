DA Davidson Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. ITT has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.