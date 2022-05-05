Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.26 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00099936 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

