Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 22,736 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 152.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 228,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 113,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 63,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 24,741,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.