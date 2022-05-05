Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T remained flat at $$19.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,369,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020,102. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.