Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 9,741,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,707,000. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,838 shares of company stock worth $62,907,477. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

