Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $4.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

LOW traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

