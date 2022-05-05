Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $12.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $494.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,523. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $464.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

