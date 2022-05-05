Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.17. 1,953,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

