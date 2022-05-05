Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,714,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $7,437,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 55,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 2,963,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

